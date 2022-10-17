Orlando Pirates: Erasmus to follow in McCarthy's footsteps?

The Port Elizabeth-born marksman signed for the Buccaneers two weeks back and is expected to help solve their goalscoring problems

Orlando Pirates management and supporters will be hoping Kermit Erasmus, like Benni McCarthy did 10 years ago, can bring success to the club.

Erasmus of course joined Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns while McCarthy arrived at the Sea Robbers after a very successful stint in Europe, including Holland, Portugal, Spain and England.



The two are similar in that when signing for Pirates, they were nearing the end of successful careers and were Bafana Bafana marksmen who were among the best South African strikers of their generation. Were it not for injuries, one would have expected Erasmus to have achieved even more.

As much as anything, it's the weight of expectation that their respective arrivals at Pirates bring, which the pair share in common.

They brought with them an air of hope and excitement. And while Benni, now coaching at Manchester United, made his love for the Buccaneers clear, Erasmus is looking to rekindle a love affair he started with the Soweto club a decade ago.

McCarthy - because of his success in Europe, including winning the Champions League under Jose Mourinho, brought a fresh injection of energy on his arrival.

As for Erasmus, a lot is expected of him after having enjoyed probably the most successful spell of his career in his first stint with Pirates, 10 years ago. During that previous spell with the Buccaneers, Erasmus netted 22 goals and claimed 14 assists in 83 matches.

McCarthy meanwhile spent two seasons with Pirates and played 39 matches, scored 13 goals and added six assists.

He scored some vital goals too, such as the brace in the final half-hour to help Bucs beat Golden Arrows 4–2 in May 2012 to retain their league title.

It's that crucial aspect - netting big goals to help win matches and trophies, which Erasmus will need to replicate.



But what makes the 32-year-old's job so much harder is the current predicament of the team; Pirates have not won the league title in a decade and have only won one trophy in the last eight years.

It's a big ask for Erasmus but he's shown himself to be one for the big occasion and has already found the back of the net in the 100 minutes he's played so far for the Sea Robbers.