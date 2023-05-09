Orlando Pirates' Erasmus reveals why he sometimes 'communicates with his eyes' during matches

Kermit Erasmus has revealed how he sometimes uses visual communication with his teammates at Orlando Pirates during game situations.

Pirates stormed into Nedbank Cup final

Erasmus was among the scorers

Attacker explains unique way of communication

WHAT HAPPENED: Erasmus was on the scoresheet on Saturday as Orlando Pirates grabbed the Nedbank Cup final ticket with a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns has revealed his unique way of communication to ensure his teammates coordinate effectively.

Erasmus insists he has to take the initiative to ensure Bucs stay on top of their game especially when things have started going wrong.

WHAT HE SAID: "If I see things aren’t going the way we have planned on the field, you will see a response from me," Erasmus told Vlismas Media.

"As a senior player, I know what’s expected of us as players for this club. It will help players to understand this and believe in themselves. I am that positive voice in their ears to help them achieve what they’re capable of and make sure they don’t doubt themselves.

"But the Soweto Derby is a special game on its own. Sometimes there are 94 000 people in the stadium if it’s sold out, so communication on the field is hard because the noise is just so overwhelming.

"That’s when you have to make eye contact with your teammates. Sometimes communicating with your eyes is just as important as communicating verbally. You’ve always got to make sure we are okay visually by looking at each other on the field and supporting each other."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erasmus has been in and out of the Pirates starting team. This season, he has played 22 matches for Jose Riveiro'steam across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

He played a vital role in helping Bucs win the MTN8 and replicated his performances last weekend as the Sea Robbers set up a Nedbank Cup final with Sekhukhune United.

WHAT NEXT: Erasmus might get another opportunity this weekend against Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League outing.