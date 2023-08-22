Orlando Pirates' Erasmus on motivation from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans - 'I know a lot of them fear me'

Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus has opened up on what drives him to stay on top of his game and make a difference.

Erasmus is one of the experienced Pirates players

But he is currently injured

He comments on what makes him stay on top

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old is one of the most experienced players in Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers squad.

As Pirates compete on the domestic front and in the Caf Champions League, Erasmus is expected to be one of the players who will carry the Buccaneers in their demanding season.

Having managed to keep going, Erasmus explains how he gets motivation from rival fans.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I mean it’s part of this game. I know a lot of our rival’s fans fear me, and that’s where the hate comes from, because they feel what I can do to their team,” Erasmus told iDiski Times.

“It’s the game of sport, it’s what people admire or hate you for, and it’s just purely sporting reasons, not any personal reason. So I love to cause a little bit of upset to the rivals.

“I’ve had the privilege and I’ve been grateful that I could do that in games, it’s something that I enjoy doing. And I thrive on that, it’s what motivates me, what pushes me and that’s what makes the difference.

“Winning games against important teams and trying to win also the games that are not so important, against the so-called smaller teams. For me, it’s a joy to be back at this beautiful club.

“I mean, I’ve been thinking about this in my free time also, everything just gels well with where I am and the type of person I am, the principles I have, and being at this club, it goes in line with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erasmus is yet to feature in any match this season due to injury. When he gets fit, marching straight into the starting lineup might prove difficult given the top form being enjoyed by Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa is on a scoring spree at Pirates, having scored six goals in five games across all competitions. Erasmus also has Patrick Maswanganyi to worry about although the former SuperSport United attacker is yet to establish himself as a reliable goal-scorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERASMUS? The experienced Erasmus continues to work on his fitness and hopes to recover before his teammates and opponents hit top gear which would provide more work to catch up with them.