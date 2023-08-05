Orlando Pirates endured a losing start to the 2023/24 PSL season after suffering a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

Pirates opened campaign against Stellenbosch

Van Wyk netted Stellies' winning goal

First defeat of season for Buccaneers

WHAT HAPPENED? Antonio van Wyk grabbed the goal that made the big difference for the Cape Winelands side three minutes before the halftime break.

It was an evening the Buccaneers missed the services of central midfielder Miguel Timm and attacker Thembinkosi Lorch in this exciting PSL faceoff.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa and midfielder Fortune Makaringe got the nod from coach Jose Roveiro to start.

Article continues below

Pirates nearly went ahead in the 28th minute but Monnapule Saleng was denied by the woodwork.

Stellenbosch then found the back of the net when Van Wyk clinically finished past the Buccaneers goalkeeper Sipho Chaine after being released by Fawaaz Basadien.

The second half saw Pirates continue struggling to break the Stellenbosch marshalled by new signing and Man-of-the-Match Ismael Toure.

Even the introduction of Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Ratomo Mofokeng and Katlego Otladisa did not give the Soweto giants the solutions they needed in attack.

ALL EYES ON: There was a keenness to see if Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will maintain the structure that saw them end last season with two trophies. The Spaniard did not make many changes to how they looked last term with Patrick Maswanganyi the only new signing in the starting line-up.

Lepasa also attracted much attention to see if he could improve the Buccaneers' upfront after struggling in the 2022/23 campaign leading to a brief loan stint at SuperSport United.

The Bafana Bafana forward struggled to transfer his national team form into his club on the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having started the season on the backfoot, Pirates showed that they are beatable. Their opponents in the upcoming weeks could be fancying their chances against the Soweto giants.

Stellenbosch have made a strong start to the season and their display against Bucs hinted they could be the surprise package of the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT? The Soweto giants will now host Royal AM on Tuesday while Stellenbosch visit Polokwane City on Wednesday.