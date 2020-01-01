Orlando Pirates end trophy drought: Five talking points from MTN8 final

Thembinkosi Lorch, just back from injury, proved the game changer after being introduced to the action midway through the first half in Durban

In what was an absorbing and at times pulsating 2020 MTN8 cup final at a rainy Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening, edged out a plucky Bloemfontein 2-1.

1. Lorch proves himself as Bucs' talisman

Thembinkosi Lorch has been injured for the past month and his place in the final was in doubt. Unfortunately for Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare, his final was ended early - in the 24th minute, through injury. At that point though, Celtic were 1-0 up after their fourth minute goal, and had their tails up, looking confident and composed.

Lorch's introduction, albeit a forced one, proved the difference as he turned the game on its head with some enterprising play. The Bafana Bafana winger got the Sea Robbers back on the front foot and gave them the momentum needed to change the destiny of the final. This culminated with his winning goal from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half, having earned the spot kick himself.

2. Tight call changes the final

It's an evening Ronald Pfumbidazai will want to forget quickly after he was sent off in the 50th minute for fouling Lorch and conceding a penalty.



There was no question that the Zimbabwean pulled Lorch back. But replays suggested the initial contact had come outside the box - its not a criticism of the match officials as it was a borderline call - but on another day that might have been a free kick rather than a spot kick.

3. Pirates' come-backs bode well for the future

It took just four games for Pirates to win the competition, and for a club of their stature, it won't be about the R8 million won, but about the confidence this gives the squad going forward, not to mention putting an end to a dismal run of losing in cup finals over the past six years.

It's not the first time they have come back from a goal down this season, they've done it several times already. That suggests a lot of character and togetherness in the squad, as well as a strong technical team able to make the right changes to get results.

It was obvious after the match the affectionate relationship which head coach Joseph Zinnbauer has with his players, and winning a trophy will give him the time to really settle in and build something for the future.

Pirates will have every reason to believe they can challenge for the league, not to mention targeting the remaining cup competitions.

4. More pain for fans

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs have not won any silverware since 2015, but until now have been able to console themselves with the fact that Pirates last won a trophy in 2014. Not any longer.

5. Celtic need to avoid dropping their heads

Phunya Sele Sele put up a brave performance and even with 10 men, they pushed Pirates all the way and goalkeeper Richard Ofori had to make several crucial saves. It was just three months ago that Celtic lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final, and for a club with financial struggles, the R8 million cheque up for grabs on Saturday night would have made a big difference.

In the league, Celtic are just third from bottom and coach John Maduka will have to work hard on lifting his players' morale and ensuring the team is not sucked into a relegation battle.