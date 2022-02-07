Encouraging signs for Orlando Pirates in AmaZulu victory

There were several positives for Orlando Pirates to take from their Nedbank Cup win over AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Added to Pirates’ two league wins before the Christmas break, the cup victory over Usuthu made it three in a row for Bucs. After a stuttering start to the season over the first three months, it feels like the Sea Robbers are slowly starting to build some momentum.

It was always going to be a tough afternoon against a fired-up AmaZulu side led by former Bucs striker Benni McCarthy, and as such, it was testament to Pirates’ tenacity and character that they managed to grind out the victory.

Rock solid in the heart of defence

Olisa Ndah returned from Afcon duty with Nigeria to immediately rekindle his growing partnership with Happy Jele, and the pair were in commanding form to ensure that AmaZulu barely threatened the Pirates goal.

A solid central defensive partnership often forms the backbone of a good team and this was another impressive performance from Jele and Ndah.

Another plus was goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who also made some good saves when he was called upon on a few rare occasions, including a key stop to deny Thapelo Xoki from equalising from the penalty spot.

Training ground move

A good sign, which suggests the Pirates coaching staff are getting through to the players was the manner of their winning goal, a cleverly-worked set-piece routine which resulted in a delightful goal for Hotto, who revealed in his post-match interview that it was a training ground routine. It’s those sort of moments which can help galvanise the players and the coaches.

Another positive for Bucs is that they are getting closer to full strength as a bunch of players make their way back from injury.

For Thembinkosi Lorch, it was more game-time in the legs after he had returned before Christmas, while the likes of Zakhele Lepasa, Innocent Maela and Thabang Monare also getting some more minutes as they make their respective ways back after being sidelined long-term.

It’s now only Vincent Pule who remains on the injury list.

On the less positive side, Bucs were a bit wasteful in front of goal on Sunday and could have wrapped up the game more comfortably had they been more clinical.

As much as anything else, the win keeps Pirates on track for silverware, having won only the MTN8 (last season) in the past eight years.

Bucs now turn their attention to the Caf Confederation Cup – they face Algerian side JS Saoura next Sunday.