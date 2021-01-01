Orlando Pirates emerge as PSL title contenders and Mamelodi Sundowns need to take them seriously

The Buccaneers are now breathing down the neck of the reigning PSL champions in the race for this season's league trophy

Over the last few weeks, Orlando Pirates have emerged as serious contenders for the PSL title.

The Buccaneers moved into second place on the league standings after securing a convincing victory over an in-form Chippa United on Saturday evening.

Three goals from Deon Hotto, Ben Motshwari and Riaan Hanamub (own-goal) inspired the Buccaneers to a 3-0 victory over the Chilli Boys in Port Elizabeth.

The Soweto giants are now breathing down the necks of Sundowns in the race for the championship as they are a point behind leaders, Masandawana on the standings.

Bucs' current form has seen them leapfrog stuttering teams such as Swallows FC and SuperSport United on the table and they have now set their sights on catching Sundowns.



Pirates have been showing title credentials lately by winning their matches consistently which has seen them reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage and Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

The reigning MTN8 champions have been excellent during their current eight-match unbeaten run under their German coach, Josef Zinnbauer.

The only way the Buccaneers can catch and move above a formidable Sundowns side is if they can continue winning their matches consistently.

Masandawana remain the only unbeaten team in the league and their consistency has been key to them sustaining their lead at the top of the table thus far this season.

Unlike Swallows and SuperSport, the current Pirates team is full of players, who know what it takes to maintain a title charge.

The Soweto giants finished second behind Sundowns in back to back seasons (2017/18 and 2018/19) and the club has retained some of the key players from those two campaigns.

Thembinkosi Lorch, Wayne Sandilands, Innocent Maela, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Linda Mntambo, Happy Jele, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule remain part of the Bucs squad.

The arrival of 2016/17 PSL title-winning players, Thabang Monare and Thulani Hlatshwayo from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits has also boosted Pirates' title ambitions.

Monare and Hlatshwayo have quickly become regulars and it has been good for Bucs to see such players with championship-winning experience step up for the team since the turn of the year.

While quality goalkeeper Richard Ofori and highly-rated winger Deon Hotto have also hit the ground running at the Buccaneers, they have become key players for Zinnbauer.

Pirates just need to maintain their current unbeaten run and they could soon leapfrog Sundowns and take control of the race for the championship.