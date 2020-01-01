Orlando Pirates duo Zinnbauer and Mhango win monthly PSL accolades

The winners were announced on Thursday with the Buccaneers set to take on Black Leopards on Sunday

coach, Josef Zinnbauer and on-form striker, Gabadinho Mhango have scooped the Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach and Player of the Month awards for January 2020.



The German-born coach only joined the Buccaneers in December and has made an immediate impact, with the Soweto giants currently sitting in second place on the Absa Premiership log.



In the voting period Zinnbauer, 49, guided Orlando Pirates to four wins out of five matches played.

He beat opponents , , and , with his team scoring 10 goals in the process.



The judging panel led by coach and analyst Farouk Khan praised Zinnbauer for turning around the team’s fortunes and making them Absa Premiership title contenders.

They commended him for instilling an exciting and fearless style of play into a side that has also seen an improvement of their previously leaky defence.



PSL Player of the Month



The Buccaneers went unbeaten throughout January thanks, partly, to the six goals in five matches from striker, Gabadinho Mhango.



The Malawian kicked off the month with a hattrick away to Polokwane City and then secured wins over champions Sundowns and Highlands Park respectively.

His terrific scoring form in January has seen him score a total of 14 goals this season so far, making him the leading goal-scorer going into the final stretch of the league.



For winning the monthly awards, Zinnbauer and Mhango will each receive R5 000 from Absa.



Judging panel: Farouk Khan (convenor), Baba Mthethwa, Duane De’locca, Julia Stuart, Carol Tshabalala, Mark Haskins, Christopher Bongo, Busisiwe Mokwena, Joel Nxumalo.