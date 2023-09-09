Orlando Pirates duo Lepasa and Saleng's improvement after loan spells lauded as Buccaneers’ smart strategy

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Benson Mhlongo has heaped praise on his former club for getting the best out of players after loaning them out.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates’ Man of the Moment Zakhele Lepasa has become a big hit this season after spending the second-half of last season on loan at SuperSport United.

So far, the Bafana Bafana international has scored 10 goals in eight matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers in the current term.

Lepasa follows his teammate Monnapule Saleng who was a sensation last season following a loan stint at Moroka Swallows in the previous term.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Pirates have realised that having a big squad full of unhappy players affects the results," Mhlongo told KickOff.

"These young men sometimes when they come to a big team, the glamour makes them forget about playing football.

"The reality only starts to kick in when they loan you out. You start to realise you might lose the opportunity.

"When they loan you out it means they are giving you a second chance to go out there and show you are ready to take your place.

"We all know the professionalism at Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns it's not the same as other clubs."

AND WHAT MORE? Mhlongo feels discarding players like what the Sea Robbers did to Yusuf Maart, who is now a key player at Kaizer Chiefs, is not the way to go.

"If there are three players in position one of them will not be happy. Having a manageable squad it's what works for Pirates," he said.

"In the past, they rushed to release Yusuf Maart, and today he belongs to Chiefs, hence these days they opt to loan their inexperienced players out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defender Sandile Mthethwa is another Pirates player who endured a series of loan stints.

Although he is yet to become a regular, he now remains in Riveiro's plans.

All eyes are now on Tshegofatso Mabasa if he will be able to return as a much-improved striker as he has started the season on fire at Moroka Swallows after another loan spell at Sekhukhune United last season which was unsuccessful.

Other Premier Soccer League's major loan success stories include those of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane and Percy Tau when he was still with the Brazilians.

WHAT NEXT? There is anticipation to see if another promising Pirates star Boitumelo Radiopane will hit top form for Cape Town Spurs when he fully recovers.