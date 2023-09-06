Orlando Pirates' Dr. Khoza challenges players to emulate Mosimane - 'Die a little for the disadvantaged'

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has challenged youngsters to emulate Pitso Mosimane's hard work to be successful.

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates won the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup and had the privilege to choose the beneficiary of the first Pitso Mosimane Multipurpose Sports Court. Bucs chose Lofentse Girls High School in Orlando East in Soweto.

During the handing over of the facility, Dr. Khoza capitalised on the opportunity to challenge youngsters to emulate the celebrated tactician.

WHAT HAPPENED: "There are a few things that are on the pipeline to develop some of the areas that need development. That's why in my comment about Pitso I have to make the kids understand that you don't get things without hard work. You must earn them and Pitso in his eyes, in his veins, has always shown determination," Dr. Khoza told the media.

"How do you expect a guy from South Africa, playing a game in Sudan, going to a taxi to Algeria, in a taxi he doesn't speak the language and he's not sure what's gonna happen with him? His success today is because of his commitment and work ethic.

"It is important for people like Pitso to be put on a pedestal, to motivate all the kids that think things are easy. Kids today are on Instagram and Facebook but there's more effort required than Instagram and Facebook. Especially now that we are competing globally," he continued.

"Pitso had no boundaries. He never undermined himself. In fact, at the awards, you were there when I said 'Watch this boy, he's gonna surprise Africa, long before it happened. Today it's important for me to repeat it in front of the school children.

"To say he did not get this thing by mistake, by contacts, he worked very hard. So, work ethic is very important that is why people like Mandela [Nelson], and Desmond Tutu, gave themselves for the good of people. So, what is required of us is to die a little for those who are disadvantaged."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has won a total of 19 major trophies with different teams across the continent and abroad.

He has coached SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, Egypt's Al Ahly, Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, and currently, Mosimane is coaching the UAE Pro League outfit Al Wahda FC.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane is working hard on delivering his first trophy with the UAE-based team as they sit 7th in the table after one win and one loss in their opening two league matches.