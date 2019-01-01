Orlando Pirates don't need a vocal Rhulani at this moment - Mokwena

The 34-year-old will take charge of his first Soweto Derby and the coach said his camp will do the talking on the pitch

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena has refused to talk too much about Saturday's Soweto Derby against .

Last season, Mokwena hyped up the match by mocking the Chiefs fans and the then coach Giovanni Solinas, saying the Bucs rivals were missing Steve Komphela more.

However, the tables have turned this season as Pirates are no longer the same without Milutin Sredojevic, who left the club at the start of the current season.

Mokwena, though, said he would prefer to do the talking on the field of play this time around because of what Pirates are going through.

"At this particular moment, Orlando Pirates doesn’t need a vocal Rhulani Mokwena," he told reporters.

"When you see what we are going through, you understand that the only talking that will do any justice is the talking on the pitch."

Asked about how he has had to adapt to his new role at the club, Mokwena added: "You have to be able to say like an eagle, I’m prepared to pluck my own claws, break my own beak and take out my own feathers.

"When he gets to 40, the eagle has a big decision to make - do I want to prolong my stay, or do I want to die? So as a coach, you then adapt to the environment and you adapt to the conditions."