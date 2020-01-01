Orlando Pirates don't know Mokwena's whereabouts - Mbele

The 35-year-old mentor took leave soon at the start of 2020, and he hasn't returned to the training grounds, according to the management

administrative officer Floyd Mbele says the club doesn't know when assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena will be back on duty.

According to Mbele, Mokwena is still on leave but he, surprisingly, doesn't know his whereabouts.

"He is still on leave," said Mbele in an interview with TimesLIVE.

"We don’t know where he is. We don’t know when he will be back," added Mbele when asked about Mokwena's whereabouts.

Mbele reiterated the management isn't aware of reports that the 35-year-old mentor is in Europe to do his coaching badges.

"We are still not aware of the reports that he is on a coaching course in Europe," concluded Mbele.

Mokwena hasn't been on the bench for the Buccaneers since the start of the year and his absence, Fadlu Davids has been Josef Zinnbauer's right-hand man.

Mokwena was last seen on the bench when Pirates beat Black at Orlando Stadium in December 2019.

Zinnbauer appeared a bit irate when asked by reporters upon receiving his coach of the month accolade if Mokwena has returned from leave.

"For three weeks, I give the same answer," said Zinnbauer.

"Always the same question and I give you the same information.

"When he is back, he is back and when he is not back he is not back. I give the same information."