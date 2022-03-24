Orlando Pirates don't have players to win PSL title - ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Ndulula

Former Orlando Pirates star Bongani Ndulula firmly believes the Soweto giants will not win the PSL title anytime soon because of the current crop of players they currently have.

The last time Bucs won a league championship was in 2012 under Augusto Palacios with a team that included the likes of Ndulula, Benni McCarthy, Andile Jali, Oupa Manyisa, Siyabonga Sangweni and many others.

Since then they have finished second behind Mamelodi Sundowns twice in the race for the league championship, but they did end their six-trophy drought by winning the MTN8 title in 2020.

Ndulula stated the Buccaneers, who under the guidance of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, tend to struggle against teams that adopt a defensive approach against them.

“For me, at Pirates… to be honest with you, they don’t have the players to win them trophies. They don’t have the players to win them the league,” said Ndulula on Off The Pitch With TK.

“There are so many good players but they play a similar kind of football. Say, they play a team that parks the bus, and the way Pirates play, do you think they can get past that bus?" he asked.

Currently placed fourth on the league standings, Pirates have scored 27 goals from 23 matches, while log leaders Sundowns have netted a whopping 40 goals from the same number of matches.

Ndulula, who has had spells with AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs, explained that the current Bucs side struggles to break down teams that sit back and defend as Bucs play closer to their goals.

“They don’t have the players to say if an opposition team parks the bus then they can get past that bus. Do you know how Pirates play? They play closer to their goals," the former Bafana Bafana star added.

“And when you do that, there is nothing you can do against a team that parks the bus. They would be happy to see you play in front of them. Nothing would happen."