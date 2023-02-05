Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested Bucs did not deserve to lose against Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's PSL clash at Orlando Stadium.

Sundowns ended Pirates' three-match winning run

Mailula scored the lone goal early in the first half

Riveiro rues what he calls an 'accident'

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro believes Pirates dominated the game and explained they wanted to build from the back before conceding against Sundowns.

The 'accident' happened in the seventh minute when Miguel Timm was dispossessed in the danger zone after the goalkeeper had played a risky pass.

The move ended with Themba Zwane setting up Cassius Mailula, who composed himself before finding the back of the net.

Despite the loss, Riveiro insists his team dominated the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "Very intense game for both teams - they punished us for our first mistake. I think we dominated the game from there but couldn’t get the result," Riveiro told the media.

"We conceded a goal in six minutes, it was an accident. We did not even have time to test our plan. We cannot play [long balls] when Sundowns are pressing, we need the keeper to attract somebody [to help in the build-up from the back].

"If the keeper has the ball, we have 10 players to press. If they press, then it means we have one free player. It was the same thing Sundowns were doing, there was no much difference from what both teams were trying to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's loss at Orlando Stadium is a blow to the Sea Robbers' bid to finish in the top two and seal a Caf Champions League spot.

Rivals SuperSport United defeated Cape Town City 2-0 to go behind runaway leaders Masandawana.

Richards Bay are third and Pirates will drop to fifth if Kaizer Chiefs defeat TS Galaxy on Sunday.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will now focus on Cape Town All Stars in the Nedbank Cup when they play next Saturday.