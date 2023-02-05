Orlando Pirates 'dominate' vs Mamelodi Sundowns? Mokwena's surprise Masandawana rating

Rhulani Mokwena has given Mamelodi Sundowns the thumbs-up after claiming their 15th consecutive top-tier win, against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena was left impressed after Mamelodi Sundowns' hard-fought 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday, with Cassius Mailula scoring the lone goal.

The 36-year-old insists his players did what was expected of them in a big match and was particularly impressed with how they defended.

The tactician further thanked the fans for coming out in reasonable numbers to cheer the defending champions to yet another victory.

WHAT HE SAID: "We played the game the way a big game is supposed to be played. I have nothing but incredible respect and appreciation for this group of players, you know, and if I were to rate it out of 10, not the performance as a whole, I would give it a 15 if it’s allowed," Mokwena reacted to the win.

"But [on Saturday] we defended very well, we didn’t give anything away, there were no opportunities, big chances rather in open play, and we showed that we can play difficult games and respond to the situation.

"Two good sides very dominant from Pirates I thought, but I thought we had the better chances also, so congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

"To the yellow nation, very humbling turnout from them and incredible support, and then congratulations to this fantastic group of players; we are proud of them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana are now on 55 points from 21 matches played, 23 more than second-placed SuperSport United.

Downs' current form makes them huge favourites in their Nedbank Cup match against Richards Bay on Tuesday.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions will then welcome Al Hilal Omdurman in the Caf Champions League game, before playing Coton Sport, and Al Ahly in Group B.

WHAT NEXT: The Brazilians will now start their preparations for Tuesday's domestic Cup assignment at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.