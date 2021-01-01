Orlando Pirates did Kaizer Chiefs huge favour by beating Black Leopards - Twitter reacts to Bucs win

The Buccaneers bounced back to winning ways with a convincing win against Lidoda Duvha at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates snapped their four-match winless run across all competitions when they thrashed Black Leopards 3-0 in a PSL match on Thursday evening.

Wayde Jooste produced a Man of the Match performance for the Buccaneers, who compounded Leopards' relegation woes as the Limpopo-based side remained 16th on the league standings.

Many fans took to social media to react to the game with some stating that Pirates did their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs a favour by defeating a relegation-threatened Leopards side.

Chiefs are currently placed ninth on the standings - five points above the relegation zone and they have won just two of their last 14 matches in the league.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' emphatic win:

Teams like Kaizer chiefs, TTM, Chippa United etc must be happy to see Orlando Pirates doing them a huge favour by beating Black Leopards — 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) May 6, 2021

Wayde Jooste, what a player🔥 best right back we have in the country♥️#OnceAlways #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/VCx7hSuxHF — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) May 6, 2021

Orlando Pirates making sure that Chiefs doesn't get relegated.😠 — ManCity is a Beast (@theabsolutedean) May 6, 2021

My skipper played well today😊just like he did when we played against Downs, overall am HAPPY with the overall performance of the team. Wayde Jooste showed glimpses of what haters don't wanna see. We remain Orlando Pirates till Chiefs reaches 30 points🙏Goodluck JujuNation😘😊 pic.twitter.com/cd2AhQsDoW — Mahlatse ❤️ Ratau🙏😚 (@BanaMalome) May 6, 2021

Breaking News:Chiefs fans will not be able to laugh today because Pirates dissapointed them with a massive win over Black Leopards



Asikakhohlwa TTM 2-1 Chiefs

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lamla Ngxeki (@mingo41134721) May 6, 2021

#SSFANBASE:#SSDISKI

Good Evening team

What a Great win by my beloved Orlando Pirates over Leopards

Bucs must win their remaining games to secure CAFSPOT

Chiefs also should win all if they need Top8Bracket

It's going down the wire at the bottom zone Chippa,Leopards &Tshakuma🤔😎 — Masixole Nyati (@nyati_masixole) May 6, 2021

pirates will fire the coach and chiefs might fire hunt next season its our league — Sizwe Sihlangu (@freanky4fingers) May 6, 2021

Wayne " Beckham" Jooste ❤️❤️ — THUNDER T🌟 (@TharWTF) May 6, 2021

The unsung hero in this game really is Kabelo Dlamini( never mond Jooste!! 🔥🔥)#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#PIRLEO — Oarabile_Diphoko (@OarabileDiphoko) May 6, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer didn't choose today's team 😂😂😂 — Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021

Brother Jooste earning his salary today. — 31. (@Mpumi_Dope) May 6, 2021

If Zinnbauer plays that false 9 nonsense next game I’m giving up for good pic.twitter.com/phYEdaKgXO — #UCLFinalist (@KBee_Kay) May 6, 2021

Pirates fans after winning a game: Zimbauer benched Motshwari he must go



Chiefs fans after drawing a game: we are the best team in the world. We want to play Bayern — Kyle Jatin 6ft+ (@Kyle_coding) May 6, 2021

I hope there's no debate about who is better between Mako & Sam.

I hope there's no debate about Zungu & Mabaso's partnership.

I hope there's no debate about Dlamini at 10.

I hope there's no debate about Jooste on RB.

I definitely know there's no need for Ben& Makaringe#UpTheBucs — Hlalanathi (@trevoricious14) May 6, 2021

@TshegoMabaso I knew at some point we will see your name on the score chart #OnceAlways ☠️🏴‍☠️ — HANDS OFF coach Zinnbauer (@LeboKillerMalel) May 6, 2021

Motshwari and Makaringe deserve to stay on the bench. Zungu, a good passer of the ball, Mabaso with lovely touches, Sam with some nice crosses along side Jooste is the combination that will take us far. — 3 fatty acids and 1 glycerol (@_sunogo) May 6, 2021

The issue has never been about tactics.



Today, our players were committed.



That’s the difference — 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zukz_Franco) May 6, 2021

Jooste and Zungu should get enough game time



It was just beautiful to watch them tonight @orlandopirates



My man of match is Jooste🤗⚽#OnceAlways — Bra_Jay🍷 (@Kau_Kasi) May 6, 2021

Chiefs on their way to killing it with Pirates and Sundowns pic.twitter.com/DaowaOwr5d — Sizwe Luvuno - Nkosi (@czwe_sti) May 6, 2021

It took me our best game to see how bad Zinnbauer costed us,yes there were injuries but Makaringe, ben and Ndlovu didn't play themselves — Coach Shamase (@uNdu_Mk) May 6, 2021

Wayde Jooste can run for days 🙆🙆🙆 — Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021

I wouldn't celebrate this win, but knowing that if we lost, Kaizer Chiefs fans, Sundowns fans and a one Supersport fan would have laughed at us.



Now, we must push for the top 3 finish. There's no Orlando Pirates without African Safari competition.#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/NkOlA525im — The Iron Duke💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) May 6, 2021

Jooste needs to be consistent and he'll cement his place in the team. No need to play Ndlovu as a RB if he continues this way! — Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021

If you love Zinnbauer it's okay,no one is trying to make you hate him. — MENE MENE (@_Bongani__) May 6, 2021

We didn't play a new system though, it was still the same 4-3-3, player selection have costed us,that's the coaches decision,Zinnbauer failed us — Coach Shamase (@uNdu_Mk) May 6, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer always knows what to do to win. But instead, forever choosing to sabotage himself! 🚮🚮 — Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021

This Leopards team, that lost to Pirates today, will beat Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lNrSYKszDE — S'nethemba (@Snyhope) May 6, 2021