Orlando Pirates did Kaizer Chiefs huge favour by beating Black Leopards - Twitter reacts to Bucs win

Austin Ditlhobolo
Innocent Maela, Orlando Pirates & Samir Nurkovic, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2021
The Buccaneers bounced back to winning ways with a convincing win against Lidoda Duvha at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates snapped their four-match winless run across all competitions when they thrashed Black Leopards 3-0 in a PSL match on Thursday evening.

Wayde Jooste produced a Man of the Match performance for the Buccaneers, who compounded Leopards' relegation woes as the Limpopo-based side remained 16th on the league standings.

Many fans took to social media to react to the game with some stating that Pirates did their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs a favour by defeating a relegation-threatened Leopards side.

Chiefs are currently placed ninth on the standings - five points above the relegation zone and they have won just two of their last 14 matches in the league. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' emphatic win: 

