Orlando Pirates did Kaizer Chiefs huge favour by beating Black Leopards - Twitter reacts to Bucs win
Orlando Pirates snapped their four-match winless run across all competitions when they thrashed Black Leopards 3-0 in a PSL match on Thursday evening.
Wayde Jooste produced a Man of the Match performance for the Buccaneers, who compounded Leopards' relegation woes as the Limpopo-based side remained 16th on the league standings.
Many fans took to social media to react to the game with some stating that Pirates did their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs a favour by defeating a relegation-threatened Leopards side.
Chiefs are currently placed ninth on the standings - five points above the relegation zone and they have won just two of their last 14 matches in the league.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' emphatic win:
Teams like Kaizer chiefs, TTM, Chippa United etc must be happy to see Orlando Pirates doing them a huge favour by beating Black Leopards— 👆🏾 (@vigorous____) May 6, 2021
Wayde Jooste, what a player🔥 best right back we have in the country♥️#OnceAlways #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/VCx7hSuxHF— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) May 6, 2021
Orlando Pirates making sure that Chiefs doesn't get relegated.😠— ManCity is a Beast (@theabsolutedean) May 6, 2021
My skipper played well today😊just like he did when we played against Downs, overall am HAPPY with the overall performance of the team. Wayde Jooste showed glimpses of what haters don't wanna see. We remain Orlando Pirates till Chiefs reaches 30 points🙏Goodluck JujuNation😘😊 pic.twitter.com/cd2AhQsDoW— Mahlatse ❤️ Ratau🙏😚 (@BanaMalome) May 6, 2021
Breaking News:Chiefs fans will not be able to laugh today because Pirates dissapointed them with a massive win over Black Leopards— Lamla Ngxeki (@mingo41134721) May 6, 2021
Asikakhohlwa TTM 2-1 Chiefs
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
#SSFANBASE:#SSDISKI— Masixole Nyati (@nyati_masixole) May 6, 2021
Good Evening team
What a Great win by my beloved Orlando Pirates over Leopards
Bucs must win their remaining games to secure CAFSPOT
Chiefs also should win all if they need Top8Bracket
It's going down the wire at the bottom zone Chippa,Leopards &Tshakuma🤔😎
pirates will fire the coach and chiefs might fire hunt next season its our league— Sizwe Sihlangu (@freanky4fingers) May 6, 2021
Wayne " Beckham" Jooste ❤️❤️— THUNDER T🌟 (@TharWTF) May 6, 2021
The unsung hero in this game really is Kabelo Dlamini( never mond Jooste!! 🔥🔥)#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#PIRLEO— Oarabile_Diphoko (@OarabileDiphoko) May 6, 2021
Josef Zinnbauer didn't choose today's team 😂😂😂— Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021
Brother Jooste earning his salary today.— 31. (@Mpumi_Dope) May 6, 2021
If Zinnbauer plays that false 9 nonsense next game I’m giving up for good pic.twitter.com/phYEdaKgXO— #UCLFinalist (@KBee_Kay) May 6, 2021
Pirates fans after winning a game: Zimbauer benched Motshwari he must go— Kyle Jatin 6ft+ (@Kyle_coding) May 6, 2021
Chiefs fans after drawing a game: we are the best team in the world. We want to play Bayern
I hope there's no debate about who is better between Mako & Sam.— Hlalanathi (@trevoricious14) May 6, 2021
I hope there's no debate about Zungu & Mabaso's partnership.
I hope there's no debate about Dlamini at 10.
I hope there's no debate about Jooste on RB.
I definitely know there's no need for Ben& Makaringe#UpTheBucs
@TshegoMabaso I knew at some point we will see your name on the score chart #OnceAlways ☠️🏴☠️— HANDS OFF coach Zinnbauer (@LeboKillerMalel) May 6, 2021
Brother Jooste pic.twitter.com/kmHcwRVXQZ— Sebotsana❤️ (@Katlego_Kupa) May 6, 2021
Motshwari and Makaringe deserve to stay on the bench. Zungu, a good passer of the ball, Mabaso with lovely touches, Sam with some nice crosses along side Jooste is the combination that will take us far.— 3 fatty acids and 1 glycerol (@_sunogo) May 6, 2021
The issue has never been about tactics.— 🅸’🅼 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zukz_Franco) May 6, 2021
Today, our players were committed.
That’s the difference
Jooste and Zungu should get enough game time— Bra_Jay🍷 (@Kau_Kasi) May 6, 2021
It was just beautiful to watch them tonight @orlandopirates
My man of match is Jooste🤗⚽#OnceAlways
Chiefs on their way to killing it with Pirates and Sundowns pic.twitter.com/DaowaOwr5d— Sizwe Luvuno - Nkosi (@czwe_sti) May 6, 2021
It took me our best game to see how bad Zinnbauer costed us,yes there were injuries but Makaringe, ben and Ndlovu didn't play themselves— Coach Shamase (@uNdu_Mk) May 6, 2021
Wayde Jooste can run for days 🙆🙆🙆— Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021
I wouldn't celebrate this win, but knowing that if we lost, Kaizer Chiefs fans, Sundowns fans and a one Supersport fan would have laughed at us.— The Iron Duke💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) May 6, 2021
Now, we must push for the top 3 finish. There's no Orlando Pirates without African Safari competition.#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/NkOlA525im
Jooste needs to be consistent and he'll cement his place in the team. No need to play Ndlovu as a RB if he continues this way!— Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021
If you love Zinnbauer it's okay,no one is trying to make you hate him.— MENE MENE (@_Bongani__) May 6, 2021
We didn't play a new system though, it was still the same 4-3-3, player selection have costed us,that's the coaches decision,Zinnbauer failed us— Coach Shamase (@uNdu_Mk) May 6, 2021
Josef Zinnbauer always knows what to do to win. But instead, forever choosing to sabotage himself! 🚮🚮— Joewe wa le Pirates. (@JoeweeCarter) May 6, 2021
This Leopards team, that lost to Pirates today, will beat Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lNrSYKszDE— S'nethemba (@Snyhope) May 6, 2021
Zinnbauer looks happy and settled 🤣🤣🤣 we should forget about him leaving anytime soon pic.twitter.com/hoXJdzCBdm— #UCLFinalist (@KBee_Kay) May 6, 2021