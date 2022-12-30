Orlando Pirates did a ‘fantastic job’ in PSL loss to Mamelodi Sundowns - Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was delighted with his team’s performance despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Mothobi Mvala and substitute Cassius Mailula helped the Brazilians to a 10th victory in 13 matches this season to go eight points clear at the top of the table but Riveiro feels his charges gave a good account of themselves.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I’m so happy with the players that I have available to play, we have more than enough,” Riveiro said after the match as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“Today was the time to play for the ones who did in the starting XI and the ones who came from the bench.

“I’ll think about the ones who didn’t play from tomorrow because we have to face Cape Town very soon and there is going to be again a competition who is going to be in the starting XI. So, let’s see who is playing next time.

“But the ones who did it today did a fantastic job, obviously we couldn’t get the result we were looking for but we cannot only analyse a result from our side.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The absence of midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Pirates’ starting XI was one of the talking points before, during and after the match but Riveiro did not want to be drawn into why the player was dropped.

Sundowns took command of the contest, taking the game to their opponents, and were rewarded with the two goals late in the first half and in the middle of the second, after which they contained Pirates with a late assault from the Buccaneers not able to break them.

Defeat left Pirates in fifth place with 19 points, 12 behind the leaders Sundowns, with Riveiro’s side losing back-to-back league matches for the first time this season.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates have an opportunity to right Friday’s wrongs when they visit Cape Town City in their next match on January 7.