Orlando Pirates destined to face continental heavyweights in Caf Confederation Cup

The Buccaneers lost the 2015 Confederation Cup final 2-1 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel and have not played in the tournament until now

It is surely a formality that Orlando Pirates will reach the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, a competition in which Bucs were the losing finalists in 2015.

The Sea Robbers beat Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy FC 3-0 in Gaborone last weekend, thanks to goals from Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo and Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele.

They will now be favourites to book their place in the group phase by finishing off Galaxy in the second leg of the play-off fixture at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon (5pm kick off).

The Champions League will always remain the main prize, but there's certainly a lot of prestige in winning the Confederation Cup.

It could be a tough journey though to the final if Bucs are eyeing silverware.

Tunisian powerhouses CS Sfaxien became the first team to earn their spot in the group stage by beating Rwanda club AS Kigali 4-1 on Saturday for a 5-2 aggregate victory.

The rest of the qualifiers all take place on Sunday. Among some of Africa's bigger club sides vying for a spot in the next phase are two-time Champions League winners Enyimba of Nigeria.

Apart from CS Sfaxien there are several other big clubs from north Africa still in the competition, including three-time Champions League winners Raja Casablanca, who won the Confederation Cup three years ago, Algerian side ES Setif (Champions League winners in 1988 and 2014) and Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia (Champions League winners in 2007, Confederation Cup winners in 2006 and 2015).

Other prestigious and successful clubs still in the competition include West African teams such as Cameroon giants Cotonsport, Asante Kotoko of Ghana (two-time Champions League winners) and Mali outfit Stade Malien de Bamako.

In short, some potentially mouthwatering, and challenging ties potentially await Bucs in the next round, which will consist of four groups of four. From there the eight remaining teams will move into the quarter-finals.

Having already won the MTN8 title this season, Pirates are in fifth place in the domestic league standings, eight points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. They are also in the Nedbank Cup last 16 and play Maritzburg United for a spot in the quarter-finals.