Orlando Pirates defenders tactically poor, very confused - Khanye

The Buccaneers marked the start of the post-Josef Zinnbauer era by sharing the spoils at home against Stellies

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye sees no change at Orlando Pirates, saying the team is facing similar problems as last season.

On Saturday, Pirates came from behind and took the lead just after half-time but surrendered their advantage to let Stellenbosch level to secure a 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Khanye said the Buccaneers were let down by their defence and goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

“I see the same thing at Orlando Pirates, especially at the back. They play 3-4-3 formation and why did they have to play that?,” Khanye asked as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“They have defenders who are tactically poor, very confused and they don’t understand each other’s strengths. They lack speed and they concede in every game and their goalkeeper is the weakest [in the PSL].

"Last week [against Swallows FC] he just stood as if he was posing for a picture and he conceded.

“Everytime when the ball passes the defence, it’s a goal conceded by Ofori. So Orlando Pirates have a problem at the back starting with the goalkeeper.

"I don’t understand why they had to play 3-4-3 formation when they don’t understand each other’s strength. There are a lot of gaps in their structure.”

The ex-Chiefs star also thinks interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids made wrong decisions with their substitutions.

At half-time, central midfielder Kabelo Dlamini was taken off for Vincent Pule, who missed gluttony of chances.

Frank Mhango was also substituted for Terrence Dzvukamanja while Fortune Makaringe came on for Tebogo Tlolane but there were no improvements in Pirates’ attack.

“I don’t understand why they substituted Kabelo Dlamini who was the most lively player. He was influential in terms of playmaking. He was spot on in supporting others,” added Khanye.

“What was Tlolane bringing to Pirates? Also [Shandu], what was he bringing on the right flank? We are looking at Ncikazi as a coach. The substitute decision he made on Dlamini was wrong. Deon Hotto did well coming from the left.

“I know Mhango will pick his confidence as time goes on. But [Bandile] Shandu is not balancing things on the right side. Dlamini was doing his best but he was being let down by his teammates.”

Pirates now shift focus to Tuesday’s visit to Marumo Gallants as they seek to pick up their victory of the season.