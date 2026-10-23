Orlando Pirates defender Thapelo Xoki insists club focused on CAF Champions League despite looming domestic cup and Soweto Derby matches - 'It’s all about the energy'

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The Buccaneers defender has sent a clear message to his teammates as the club enters a season-defining week featuring three massive matches across three different competitions. The Sea Robbers are balancing continental ambitions with domestic cup duties and the prestige of the Soweto Derby, but the veteran centre-back is refusing to look beyond their immediate African objective.

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Champions League progression remains the priority

Orlando Pirates are preparing for a grueling schedule that sees them compete in three different tournaments within a span of just eight days. The sequence begins on Friday as they host African Stars in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary tie.

The Soweto giants currently hold a slender 1-0 advantage following the first leg, thanks to a crucial strike from Tshepang Moremi. While the lead provides a platform for success, Xoki is wary of the pitfalls that saw the club exit the competition prematurely last season.

“For us, we put all of our energy and focus on the next game, it’s a big game for the club. We want to take the club to the group stages, we learnt from our lessons last season. We have a lead but we’re playing at home so it’s all about the energy tomorrow,” Xoki explained to IOL. The defender is adamant that the collective mindset must remain locked on the task at hand before any thoughts turn toward local rivalries.

Managing a congested fixture list

Once the continental dust settles, the Buccaneers face a quick turnaround with a Carling Knockout Cup encounter against Milford scheduled for Tuesday. This is followed by the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs next Saturday.

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Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is already managing his resources carefully, particularly with key players returning from injury. The fitness of Oswin Appollis remains a talking point, with the technical team adopting a cautious approach to avoid long-term setbacks.

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“For us, it’s about the technical staff guiding us through the game and after that, we’ll focus on those games when they come but for now, it’s all about African Stars,” Xoki added, emphasizing the one-game-at-a-time philosophy. The club's leadership is fully aware that a slip-up in the first hurdle could derail the momentum needed for the high-stakes matches that follow closely behind on the domestic front.

Avoiding the distraction of the Soweto Derby

The Soweto Derby against Chiefs always carries immense weight, often overshadowing other fixtures in the build-up. However, the Pirates camp is determined to insulate themselves from the outside noise.

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The Buccaneers are eager to prove their worth on the continent after a period of underachievement in CAF competitions. Securing a place among Africa's elite is viewed as a vital step in the club's growth under the current project. By prioritizing the Friday night encounter, Xoki believes the team will be better prepared for the physical and emotional demands of the subsequent games against Milford and their eternal rivals at FNB Stadium.

Ultimately, the plan laid down by Xoki is one of discipline and tactical focus. The veteran defender understands that the energy levels shown against African Stars will set the tone for the entire week.