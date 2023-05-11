Orlando Pirates defender Sibisi justifies why teammate Saleng should win the PSL POTY

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has explained why he thinks Monnapule Saleng should be selected as the PSL Footballer of the Season

The POTY debate rages on

Pirates defender pushes for teammate

Sibisi explains why it should be Saleng

WHAT HAPPENED? With two league games left before the conclusion of the current campaign, there is some fierce debate on who should be crowned the best player of the season.

Various names have emerged and SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Mamelodi Sundowns central midfielder Teboho Mokoena deserves that recognition ahead of his teammate Ronwen Williams.

Masandawana forward Peter Shalulile’s name has also been mentioned, together with Saleng. Sibisi justifies Saleng as the best candidate after the winger enjoyed a breakthrough season.

Saleng has managed to score 10 league goals and has made five assists, while putting in some noteworthy performances to position himself for the big award.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I would give it to Monnapule Saleng," said Sibisi as per FARPost.

“I think he has been brilliant for us. He has been scoring goals. He’s been assisting, working hard and I personally think he deserves it so that’s my honest opinion.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Saleng is crowned as the Footballer of the Season, that would mean he has wrestled the award from Sundowns players who have claimed it in the last three seasons. Shalulile is the holder, having won it in back-to-back seasons.

Not only has the debate been about the players, but coaches as well. Rhulani Mokwena is a strong contender for this recognition after guiding the Brazilians to the PSL title. But he faces a stern challenge from Pirates’ Jose Riveiro who could finish the term with a cup double after winning the MTN8 and with his team in the Nedbank Cup final. Former Buccaneers coach Muhsin Ertugral recently admitted he was between Riveiro and Mokwena.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? Pirates host Sekhukhune United in their penultimate league match on Saturday, before finishing their PSL season at AmaZulu on 20 May.

Saleng will no doubt be looking to add to his goal and assist tallies to put himself front of mind when POTY voting starts.