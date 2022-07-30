Orlando Pirates defender Shandu makes promise ahead of new season

The 27-year-old was arguably the Buccaneers' best performer last term after arriving from Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu says he can still deliver more and has vowed to improve himself following an impressive debut season with the Soweto giants.

After signing for Pirates before the start of the 2021/22 season, Shandu went on to establish himself as one of the key players at the club.

He scored seven goals and contributed two assists in 45 games across all competitions and he says more is to come from him.

“I enjoyed my first season with the club, it was an eye opener and I appreciate the opportunity the club has afforded,” said Shandu as per Phakaaathi.

“When I came to Pirates I knew that I was coming here to work extra hard in whatever I do and that has helped me. But, there is still more I can do and in order to achieve that I have to improve my game.

“As a player, you improve every day and there is always something new to learn. That is why I say I am happy with my first season with the club, but there is just a lot that I can improve on.

“For example, I want to score more goals and make more assists. So, for that to happen I need to improve myself.”

After Pirates finished last season empty-handed and also failed to qualify for a continental competition, Shandu believes they have now assembled a solid squad to contest for trophies.

The Buccaneers have signed defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, midfielder Miguel Timm, Azola Matrose as well as forwards Bienvenu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa.

“I think we have a quality squad, the guys in the team are some of the best in the county,” Shandu added.

“We just need luck in order for us to start winning trophies. But I believe this season something good will happen.”

Impressive performances in Pirates colours also saw Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos call up Shandu for national duty.

He was faced the challenge of Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau and Nyiko Mobbie in the national team.