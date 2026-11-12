Orlando Pirates defender Neo Rapoo grateful for the opportunities under Abdeslam Ouaddou despite limited minutes

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The talented defender has opened up about his journey at the Buccaneers since joining the club at the start of the 2026/27 campaign. The young left-back remains optimistic about his future in Mayfair despite finding starts difficult to come by under the current technical team.

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Competition for places in the Buccaneers' defence

Orlando Pirates defender Neo Rapoo has addressed his situation at the club after experiencing a quiet start to his career in Mayfair.

Since his arrival, Rapoo has been limited to just seven competitive appearances for 137 minutes of action across all competitions. His only start to date came during a CAF Champions League preliminary round fixture against La Cure Waves. The tactical preferences of the coaching staff have largely favoured the veteran Deon Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba, leaving the former SuperSport United academy graduate to wait for his chances from the substitutes' bench as he adjusts to the demands of playing for one of the continent's biggest clubs.

Despite the lack of consistent minutes on the pitch, the young defender is maintaining a positive outlook. He acknowledges that the quality within the squad necessitates a period of patience and learning.

Rapoo praises Abdeslam Ouaddou’s management

Speaking from the U23 national team camp on Wednesday, Rapoo expressed his sincere appreciation for the environment at Pirates.

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"I have settled in well. The guys are treating me very well, and they tell me to keep working hard each and every day. I am learning a lot from Hotto and Ndaba because they are doing very well," Rapoo told journalists at the camp, as quoted by KickOff. "As a player, I just have to be patient and be grateful for the opportunities I get. The time I play under coach Ouaddou, I am very grateful for the opportunity."

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The defender clearly values the relationship he has built with Ouaddou, whose public endorsements have boosted his confidence.

Focusing on development and future opportunities

The mental side of the game is something Rapoo is actively focusing on as he navigates his first season at the club. He understands that jumping from a smaller club to a powerhouse like Pirates requires a shift in mindset. By focusing on his daily work on the training pitch, he hopes to eventually displace the current starters and become a mainstay in the Buccaneers' defensive unit for many years to come.

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"Having someone who believes in you gives you that extra motivation. Even though it is to stay patient, it's a thing that I have to work on and just be patient because you learn from the guys that are playing at the moment. Like I said, Ndaba and Hotto. I just need to be patient, keep working hard, and I'll get my chance," the defender explained.

While his club career is currently in a transitional phase, Rapoo’s immediate attention is turned toward national success. Under coach Raymond Mdaka, the Under-23 side will face Madagascar at the Lucas Moripe Stadium for the first leg this Saturday afternoon.