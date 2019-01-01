Orlando Pirates defender Ndengane unfazed by Bafana Bafana snub

The experienced player insists he is only focused on doing the job for the Buccaneers as he awaits his maiden call-up to the national team

defender Alfred Ndengane says he is not concerned about his lack of international involvement with .

When the 32-year-old player started playing for Pirates in January 2019, after joining the club from Bloemfontein , he was widely regarded as one of the top central defenders in the country.

However, Ndengane was ignored by then Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter and his technical team ahead of the 2019 finals.

The Cape Town-born player, who has also been snubbed by new Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki, explained he can only control his contribution at the Soweto giants.

“I’m just a hard-worker," Ndengane told the media when asked about his ambitions of playing for the national team

"First and foremost, I like to work for my team and make sure that I do well for the coaches."

Ndengane was not included in the Bafana squad which will take on Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 13.

“Every time that I am playing, I always want to do well and if there’s anything that comes after that, it’s really not in my power [to control]," he concluded.

Ndengane picked up the man of the match award after producing an impressive display as Pirates drew 3-3 with in a match last weekend.

The former FC Cape Town (now known as Ubuntu Cape Town) player also scored for Bucs during their clash with the Citizens.

Pirates' next league match is against Stellenbosch FC at Coetzenburg Stadium on Saturday, October 26.