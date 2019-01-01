Orlando Pirates defender Gladwin Shitolo joins Chippa United

The hard-tackling defender has reunited with Phetso Maphanga, who recently joined the Chilli Boys from Bucs on loan

Orlando Pirates have announced that Gladwin Shitolo has left the club on a short-term loan deal.

The versatile defender has struggled with injuries this season having made only three appearances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Shitolo recently returned from injury and he found it difficult to regain his place in Bucs' starting line-up

Happy Jele, Marshall Munetsi and Caio Marcelo have been preferred in central defence by Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic in the current campaign.

Shitolo can also operate in midfield, but faced stiff competition from Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari and Musa Nyatama.

The Buccaneers have since decided to loan out the former Jomo Cosmos captain to the Chilli Boys.

Pirates released the following statement on Wednesday:

A club statement read: "Orlando Pirates has agreed on terms for Gladwin Shitolo’s loan move to Chippa United FC."

"The 29-year-old defender joins the Chilli Boys for the remainder of 2018/19 the season."

The Eastern Cape-based side will look to Shitolo to improve their defence which has conceded a whopping 21 goals in 17 league matches thus far this season.

This will be Shitolo's third loan spell since joining Pirates from Cosmos ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

He spent some time with Platinum Stars and Lamontville Golden Arrows on loan from the Soweto giants.