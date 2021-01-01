Orlando Pirates' defeat by Kaizer Chiefs highlights key shortcoming

Gabadinho Mhango netted 16 league goals for Bucs last season but has only manged two goals in 14 league appearances in an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign

Orlando Pirates had a fair amount of the ball but never really threatened to score against Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday's Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.

In the end, a spectacular overhead kick by Amakhosi striker Samir Nurkovic 10 minutes into the second half settled what was an edgy derby and helped Chiefs win 1-0 to avoid a fourth straight defeat by their old foes.

What Nurkovic brought to the Glamour Boys highlighted exactly what the Buccaneers had been lacking: a strong, dependable targetman who can hold the ball up, bring others into play, and get his team further up the field.

The Serbian was superb in that role and always offered an outlet for his side, not to mention his wonderfully crafted winner.

With Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer not trusting the fitness of Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bucs started without a forward and instead played Deon Hotto as a 'false nine' with Linda Mntambo also occupying that position at times.

However, unlike in recent games when the likes of Hotto, Vincent Pule and Mntambo have been scoring goals, Pirates looked blunt, and the likes of Amakhosi central defenders Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso were in command for most of the match, while goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was hardly tested in the 90 minutes.

There was also periods of the game when Pirates were having joy down the flanks and getting balls into the box, only to be out-muscled by the bigger Chiefs players.

Mhango has never been a typical targetman and Mabasa is not entirely proven, while both players appear injury prone. With new signing Jean-Marc Mundele Makusu far down the pecking order, the Sea Robbers must surely prioritise a physical front man.

The new man would need to have similar characteristic to Nurkovic, so that he can be the man around who Bucs’ nippy attacking midfielders, the likes of Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch and Pule, can feed off.

SuperSport’s Bradley Grobler, previously linked to Pirates, would tick a lot of those boxes.

Age is against him in terms of Pirates’ future, but right now there are no real other standout options in the PSL, which could force Bucs to look to the continent or even abroad to find their own ‘Nurkovic’.