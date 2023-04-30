Orlando Pirates decide on Zungu after failed Richards Bay loan stint

Midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has learnt his Orlando Pirates future after spending the better part of the season on loan at Richards Bay.

Zungu was recently released by Richards Bay

He was on loan from Pirates

Sea Robbers will now also release him

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old was recently released by the Natal Rich Boyz before the end of his loan contract. He had last played for Richards Bay in February and after falling out of favour with coach Vasili Manousakis, Zungu parted ways with the club.

But according to his agent Mike Makaab, a return to Pirates is no longer possible and the midfielder will have to look for a new club.

His Buccaneers contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Pirates will not exercise the option to extend his deal with a further year. Makaab says they are not worried about the latest development because Zungu still has much to prove.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He [Nkanyiso Zungu] is not going back to Pirates, his contract with Pirates has come to an end,” Makaab told Gagasi FM as per FARPost.

“They had the option to extend his contract, which they haven’t exercised, so at the end of June [2023], Zungu will be a free agent.

“As I said, the most important thing is to give him the right sort of support and advice. And for his family and close friends to do the same thing.

“Give him the right support and advice because he’s a super-talented player. He just needs to get his personal issues under control.

“If he does, I still believe in the young man. I think he’s got so much to prove.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zungu arrived at Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in January 2020 with a lot expected of him. But he failed to live up to his billing as he struggled for game time.

He made just one appearance last season in what was a frustrating term for him. A loan spell at Richards Bay was expected to help him rejuvenate his career but he endured a difficult season again and that led to his release.

Soon after joining Richards Bay, there were always doubts he would return to Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZUNGU? After being released by Richards Bay, Zungu will spend the rest of the season without being involved in competitive action.

That, however, gives him more time to sort out his future and there could be a possibility he could get a new club before the end of the term.