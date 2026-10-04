Orlando Pirates DDC coach on Mpho Padime showboating - 'At the end of the day, he needs to find his balance'

Orlando Pirates have long been synonymous with flair and individual brilliance, but the modern game demands a level of tactical discipline that can often clash with traditional South African showboating.

The transition from youth football to the professional ranks is rarely seamless, especially for players who rely heavily on their dribbling ability to beat opponents. While Padime’s senior debut against Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 provided a glimpse of his potential, the coaching staff at Mayfair are working hard to ensure his technical gifts are utilised to benefit the collective.

The emphasis remains on substance over style, a message that is being reinforced at every level of the club's hierarchy as they look to integrate the next generation of talent.

Roscoe Krieling, who worked closely with the youngster during his time in the DDC, has been vocal about the need for the player to refine his approach. Krieling suggests that the winger arrived with a tendency to prioritise aesthetic moves over clinical execution, a habit that the development staff have proactively tried to curb. The goal is not to strip away the player's identity, but rather to sharpen it so that every trick and turn serves a clear tactical purpose on the pitch.

“At the end of the day, Mpho needs to find his balance,” Krieling explained when discussing the player's progression with iDiski Times.

The coach highlighted that while the initial stages of his development featured a surplus of "flashy" moments, the focus shifted toward making those skills a functional part of the team's attacking arsenal.

“He was very flash at the start; we got him to use his flair to fight the right way. When he uses it the right way, he’s very effective,” Krieling added.

The step up to the first team requires more than just raw talent; it necessitates patience and an understanding of the hierarchy within a club as prestigious as Orlando Pirates. Despite the challenges, there is a strong belief within the club that Padime possesses the mental fortitude to succeed where others have faltered.

Krieling remains confident that the winger will eventually establish himself as a key figure for the Buccaneers once he fully grasps the requirements of the senior level.

“He’s also still trying to find a space in the first team which will take time. At the right time, he will expose himself. With more time, he can be effective in the first team,” Krieling concluded.

For now, the focus for Padime remains on the training ground, where he must prove that he has learned the lesson of balance and is ready to contribute to the club's pursuit of silverware in the coming months.



