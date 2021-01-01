Orlando Pirates' Davids warns Mamelodi Sundowns: The league is completely different from the Cup

Masandawana carry the bragging rights going into the showdown against the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids is refusing to have the Buccaneers judged by the recent 4-1 Nedbank Cup quarter-final defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns, saying Sunday's Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium will be a totally different encounter.

Just over two weeks ago at Loftus Versfeld, Pirates’ second half collapse saw Sundowns recording an emphatic victory after Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana added to Peter Shalulile’s opener to nullify Tshegofatso Mabasa’s goal for the Soweto giants.

It was a huge victory for Masandawana, who might have left the Buccaneers feeling inferior, but Davids has moved in to draw a line between Cup games and league matches, saying they are confident in the approach they are employing on Sunday as they seek to turn the tables on the PSL champions.

“In a Cup game it is going all out for a win, you are a goal behind, you push the numbers full up and of course you can get caught on the counter,” Davids told Pirates’ media.

“The league game is completely different and we are confident in our approach. There are three points to play for and that is what we are going for.”

The Nedbank Cup match was the second time Pirates and Sundowns met this season.

The two giants opened the year at Loftus Versfeld on January 2 where Brian Onyango’s first half strike handed Masandawana a 1-0 win in the reverse league fixture.

Now, they clash for the third time this term and Davids sees playing at Orlando Stadium as a huge advantage for them.

“The matches at Orlando Stadium although the supporters are not there we know they are behind us 100 percent,” added Davids.

“ They are spiritually cheering us on. We can feel the support. We are at Orlando Stadium and that should be our advantage going into the game.”

Nine points separate fifth-placed Pirates and Sundowns, who are second on the table.

Victory for the Brazilians would see them return to the top of the standings after being displaced by AmaZulu.