Orlando Pirates' Davids bullish ahead of Cape Town City clash

The 39-year-old tactician praised the Citizens as the Soweto giants look to return to winning ways

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has made it clear that they are targeting nothing but a victory over .

The Buccaneers are set to travel to Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch where they are scheduled to face the Citizens in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they saw their four-match winning run across all competitions come to an end when they drew 1-1 with FC last weekend.

More teams

Davids lauded City, who are coached by Jan Olde Riekerink, as a well-structured team, with the Western Cape side undefeated in their last two matches.

“We travel to Cape Town, it’s always a tough match, especially against Cape Town City," Davids told Pirates TV on Friday afternoon.

"A well-structured team, well organised in attack and defence. We really have to go there give the maximum to get the three points."

Pirates and City have already met this season with the Buccaneers securing a 1-0 win in the MTN8 quarter-final match courtesy of Terrence Dzvukamanja's goal at Orlando Stadium two months ago.

The former head coach explained that they are prioritising consistency in the league as the Soweto giants look to mount a serious challenge for this season's PSL title.

“We have to get our league form on track. Getting that league form on track is picking up three points in Cape Town," he added.

"We are not thinking about anything else but to pick up that league form and that starts with three points."

Pirates are currently placed third on the league standings and they are still undefeated having played five matches - registering two victories and three draws.

Bucs will be without left-back Bongani Sam and forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who are both nursing injuries.

Article continues below

While defender Innocent Maela and midfielders Ben Motshwari and Thabang Monare are expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested against Baroka.

City boast of an unbeaten home record against Pirates across all competitions having recorded two wins and three draws since the Citizens' establishment in 2016.