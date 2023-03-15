Orlando Pirates courting deadly Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who is leading KPL's Golden Boot race

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates are chasing the services of the in-form Harambee Star Benson Omala.

Pirates are in the market for a striker

They are keen on Gor Mahia's Omala

The 21-year-old has 19 KPL goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates are keen to bolster their attacking front after inconsistencies witnessed this season.

They have now set their sight on the Kenya international Omala, who has been in scintillating form for Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Gor Mahia.

Omala has hit the back of the net 19 times in as many matches, eight strikes more than Police FC's Elvis Rupia.

The Sea Robbers signed Cameroon international Souaibou Marou in the most recent transfer window, but the Indomitable Lion is struggling to settle, having played a combined 27 minutes in the Premier Soccer League with no returns.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Pirates interest has been there for a couple of weeks now. They are interested in the player," a top Gor Mahia official told GOAL.

"However, we will do what is right for both the club and Omala, we know his qualities and he matches our ambitions.

"I will not disclose more information on the same, everything is in the initial stage."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Omala joined Gor Mahia straight from high school. He made his name at a now-defunct Western Stima despite being a teenager.

At just 21 years, Omala is a full international and regarded as the future of the Kenya national team.

The versatile attacker has also played for Swedish side FC Linkoping City, albeit on loan.

FKF.

WHAT NEXT: Omala is currently concentrating on helping Gor Mahia win the Kenyan top tier while Pirates are chasing the Nedbank Cup and a place in next season's Caf Champions League competition.