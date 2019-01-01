Orlando Pirates could sacrifice Joris Delle for new goalkeeper

The 29-year-old hasn't had the best of starts to his career at the Buccaneers and he will know in the next few days if he's still wanted at the club

goalkeeper Joris Delle is facing a bleak future at the club ahead of the opening of the mid-season transfer window.

According to FarPost, the French shot-stopper will know his fate in the coming days when Pirates are expected to announce changes to their current squad.

The 29-year-old joined the Sea Robbers at the start of the season as the club wanted to bolster their goalkeeper department.

However, things have not gone according to plan for the goalkeeper as he struggled in the matches he has played for the Soweto giants.

Delle played just three league matches for Pirates so far and conceded a whopping eight goals.

This includes four goals against in Bucs' 4-3 loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 21.

He then conceded three more goals against ; the match Pirates went on to draw with a 3-3 scoreline at the of 90 minutes.

Delle was then relegated to the bench as Wayne Sandilands returned to reclaim his No.1 jersey at Pirates.

New coach Josef Zinnbauer decided to include Delle in his 18-man squad against Black in Pirates' final game of 2019 two weeks ago.

Nonetheless, with Sandilands still holding it down ahead of both Delle and Siyabonga Mpontshane, Pirates are reported to be looking at adding another goalkeeper on their roster.

Richard Ofori of as well as Zimbabwean goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani are both reported to be on Pirates' radar for the second half of the season.