Orlando Pirates will be without the services of their star players Thembinkosi Lorch and Kermit Erasmus, among others, for an unspecified period.

Pirates started 2023/24 season with defeat

They have several players out injured

Lorch and Erasmus among them

WHAT HAPPENED: Lorch was not part of Pirates team that played Stellenbosch FC last weekend in their Premier Soccer League opener.

The medical team has now revealed the creative player, who missed a big junk of the 2022/23 season, is out injured.

The club has further updated on the availability of Katlego Otladisa who was injured in the club's recent engagement.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can confirm that Lorch has been ruled out due to injury. He is joined by Otladisa who suffered a blow to the knee after a poor tackle from an opposing player," Pirates doctor Kutlwano Molefe told the team's media team.

"As a medical department, we have acted swiftly to address the injuries and this is key in ensuring the swift turnaround of the injured players to getting ready. Through these interventions, we are confident these players will be back soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers are already missing the services of Kermit Erasmus, Vincent Pule, Kabelo Dlamini, and Miguel Timm who are nursing injuries.

It is a blow to coach Jose Riveiro who, at this time of the season, would have wished to have all his best players available.

Pirates started the season with a 1-0 loss against Stellenbosch despite having a good pre-season.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Royal AM on Tuesday in the league outing, Bucs play Sekhukhune United this weekend in the MTN8.