Orlando Pirates confirm three injury concerns ahead of Black Leopards clash

The playmaker, who is his maiden season with the Soweto giants, has picked up an injury during training

midfielder Fortune Makaringe has been added to the injury list at the Houghton-based side.

The former player has picked up an injury during training ahead of Bucs' clash with Black in Soweto on Saturday.

As a result, Makaringe has joined defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza and attacking midfielder Vincent Pule on the injury list.

Pirates made the annnounement on their official website on Thursday afternoon.

"The Orlando Pirates Medical Team has revealed its latest update on the injuries ahead of the league encounter against Black Leopards over the weekend."

"The Medical Team is currently working around the clock to try and ready the injured duo of Vincent Pule and Ntiskelelo Nyauza for the clash against Lidoda Duvha," a club statement read.

Nyauza and Pule have both made nine appearances in the league this season, while Makaringe has been a regular having featured in 12 games.

"The two players who went into the Mbombela mini-camp already injured, having picked up hamstring strains in the 2-all draw with , have since been joined on the medical table by midfielder Fortune Makaringe."

“Maestro”, as he is affectionately known, picked up a foot injury after a 50/50 challenge with a defender during training last week."

"The 26-year old has been wearing a moon boot as a precautionary measure however the Medical Team will advise on the availability of the enterprising midfielder by Friday," another statement read.

Lastly, Pirates will be without the services of forward Thembinkosi Lorch as he will be serving his last match suspension.

The Bafana Bafana international will return to action in the new year when the Bucs take on Bloemfontein in the City of Roses on January 4.