Orlando Pirates confirm Lorch, Shonga exclusions

The Buccaneers have confirmed the exclusion of the pair indefinitely

have announced the suspension of strikers Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch and that coach Josef Zinnbauer will be without the two attackers against on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers released a statement just before the eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter at Dobsonville Stadium.

In a statement, Pirates explained the duo has been excluded from the squad who are currently in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng after following a breach of the team's protocols.

"Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team's protocols,” read a statement for Pirates.

"All players have been educated and are constantly reminded, or their responsibilities as public servants and role models.

"It is our role and duty to ensure that all members of this organization are fully compliant and aware of the measures that are in place.

"Both players will be afforded the opportunity to return to play once the disciplinary processes have been finalized.

"Mr Lorch and Mr Shonga will also be required to undergo two Covid-19 tests, which both must be negative, as per the BSE protocols, before they resume any club activities."

Meanwhile, Pirates are also set to be without defender Bongani Sam for the clash as the former Bloemfontein defender has sustained a hamstring injury.

The Soweto giants are away from home visiting the Brazilians as they look to register two wins in the current season but Zinnbauer will miss the influential duo.

Pirates currently sit third with SuperSport United on the log table with 40 points from 24 matches so far and a win will take them closer to rivals who lead the table with 48 points.

In their next fixture, the former African champions will welcome at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, August 15 at 18:00.