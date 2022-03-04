Orlando Pirates confirm Lorch remains doubtful starter for Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby clash

Orlando Pirates have given a new update on Thembinkosi Lorch ahead of the Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

Lorch was injured and missed the last game against Cape Town City, and the club has noted he remains doubtful for the home clash against their cross-town rivals.

“The Buccaneers have a fresh injury concern in the form of attacking midfielder [Thembinkosi] Lorch, who missed the game against City after suffering a muscle strain in training,” the club confirmed on Friday.

“The 28-year-old is a doubtful starter for the derby as he awaits clearance from the medical team.”

Should Lorch fail to pass the latest medical test, it means he will be missing another derby showdown since he was also injured when the Soweto rivals clashed in the first round.

Meanwhile, Goodman Mosele, who has been a consistent first-teamer for the Bucs, will not be available due to the accumulation of cards.

“Pirates will be missing the services of midfielder Goodman Mosele, who collected his fourth yellow card of the season during his Man of the Match performance in midweek,” the statement added.

“This rules him out of contention for a spot in the matchday squad on Saturday, as he will be serving a one-match suspension.”

Elsewhere, coach Fadlu Davids revealed a new timeline for Vincent Pule’s expected full recovery.

“He had a setback after getting the clearance. It was a tricky surgery that he had,” Davids said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“We are taking it a step slow[er], a bit more of a cautious approach, because it is a muscle that has been operated on,” Davids said as per Soccer Laduma.

“Another three weeks of rehabilitation again and hopefully by the month of April, all goes well and he’ll be ready for selection.

“He was very close to coming back but had a slight setback so a cautious approach is now what is needed for him to pass his minimal standards in relation to his rehabilitation and hopefully we’ll have him back, I don’t want to put my head on the block, by April or late March.”

Pule last featured for the Bucs in October 2021.