Orlando Pirates confirm Lorch injury setback

The Bafana Bafana winger was showing some excellent form of late before a knee injury halted his progress this season

and Bafana Bafana winger Thembinkosi Lorch will be out for as much as five weeks with a knee injury, the club has confirmed.

Lorch did not make the best of starts to the season and was also in trouble with the club after breaking Covid-19 protocols.

However, in recent weeks, starting perhaps with the match against on October 24 when he came off the bench to great effect, the attacking midfielder has seemingly been getting back to his very best.

That was underlined when he scored a lovely goal in Pirates’ 3-0 MTN8 semi-final first-leg win over .

However, he then suffered a setback when he was injured in the first half against Bloemfontein in a 1-0 league win on 4 November.

The club has now issued a statement on the former and Cape Town All Stars attacker and although it could have potentially been worse – with a knee injury - he will still miss a considerable amount of action for the Sea Robbers.

“Thembinkosi Lorch faces up to five weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a procedure on his knee,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Fortunately for the technical team, Lorch’s injury is not a serious one. According to the Bucs medical team, Lorch underwent surgery to remove osteochondroma in the knee. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Osteochondroma is a cartilage and bone overgrowth which occurs at the end of the bone close to the growth plate.

The statement also confirmed that striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and left-back Bongani Sam “have returned to full training after recovering from their respective injuries.”

Lorch’s injury will likely rule him out of the MTN8 final against Celtic on December 12 and he will also probably miss league matches against SuperSport United, FC, and possibly Chippa United as well.



Pirates have started the season well and are seemingly growing in confidence by the week, especially since their 5-0 aggregate defeat of Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-finals.

In the league, they occupy sixth spot after two draws and a win in their opening three matches which means they are unbeaten in six games in total this season.