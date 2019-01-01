Orlando Pirates confirm Happy Jele's contract extension

The defender has been at Bucs for over a decade and he will continue to serve them after putting pen to paper on a new deal

have confirmed that veteran defender Happy Jele has signed a new deal at the club and will remain at Bucs for yet another season.

The 32-year-old has been at Pirates for well over a decade where he has become a fan favourite and a leader on and off the field.

With the player's contract believed to be coming to a conclusion at the end of the month, speculation was rife, suggesting that Jele’s time at the club might have been up.

However, chairman Irvin Khoza recently revealed that the club would retain the services of the versatile full-back, and this has since been confirmed in a statement issued by the club on Wednesday.

According to Bucs, Jele has penned a new one-year deal with an additional option of another year.

“The deal was concluded after a brief meeting between the Chairman and the player’s manager Jazzman Mahlakgane at the Houghton office on Monday,” the club explained on their website.

“Jele, who will celebrate his 13th year as an Orlando Pirates player this upcoming season, has been handed a one-year extension with an additional option to keep him at the Club up to the end of the 2021/22 season,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers have been on a clean out mission as they look to bring back glory to the club.

For the second consecutive season, Pirates were beaten to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title by and this has certainly not gone down well with the club’s management as several players have already made way.

Players such as Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane are only but a few names who have departed the club following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Nonetheless, it will be hoped that Jele’s experience will have a positive effect on the club’s newest recruits.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic and his technical team have made a number of new signings which include the now former duo of Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu as well as French goalkeeper Joris Delle.