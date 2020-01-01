Orlando Pirates confirm death of chairman Khoza's wife Matina

The 69-year-old was the mother of former Bucs brand manager Zodwa, who sadly passed away in 2006

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have announced the death of Matina Elsie Khoza on Thursday.

Matina, who was Pirates club chairman Irvin Khoza's wife, had been in and out of the hospital as she battled ill health.

The Buccaneers released the following statement on their official website.

"The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of Dr. Irvin Khoza, mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza."

"Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health."

"She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age."

"The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home," a club statement read.

Khoza also lost his second wife, Yvonne Mantwa Kgotleng-Khoza, who sadly passed away last January.

The PSL chairman has been busy working with the South African Football Association (Safa) to ensure that the 2019/20 season resumes.

The campaign was suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted the staging of sporting events worldwide.

PSL had plans to resume the suspended season in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng on July 18.

However, Safa made it clear that football can only start in August 2020 as the match officials were not ready to officiate top flight league and National First Division (NFD) matches.

The PSL Board of Governors is set to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the way forward regarding the resumption of football.