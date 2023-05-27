Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to be crowned the Nedbank Cup champions after beating Sekhukhune United in Pretoria.

Pirates win second cup this season

Dzvukamanja the goal hero for Bucs

Referee in the spotlight with penalty call

WHAT HAPPENED: Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the winning goal that handed Orlando Pirates the Nedbank Cup in a thrilling contest at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night, while Monnapule Saleng played the assist that saw Jose Riveiro's side win 2-1.

The game went on for a while at loggerheads, with both sides having found the back of the net in the opening half, and Dzvukamanja was the hero for the Buccaneers.

However, before the Buccaneers won the game, their backline was in shambles for most of the first-half and Babina Noko took advantage of that when Thapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi seemed to have miscommunicated and that gave Sibusiso Vilakazi an opportunity to pounce as he scored the opener in the 12th minute.

THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Referee Thando Ndzandzeka was under the spotlight and will probably go through a lot of scrutinies beyond this game.

Sekhukhune's Victor Victor Letsoalo went down in his own box and the referee did not stop the game, allowing Thembinkosi Lorch to continue his pursuit to get the ball, and while battling a grounded Victor Letsoalo, Lorch appeared to have hit the ball against Victor Letsoalo's hand, and Ndzandeka did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Xoki, who started the game as captain before club skipper Innocent Maela came on in the second stanza, was the one who stood up to take responsibility from 12 yards and the towering centre-back made sure to fire past goalkeeper Ali Sangare as the Buccaneers pulled one back ahead of the interval.

This will continue to be a debate for a while, but someone who has already made up his mind is Kaizer Chiefs and Sea Robbers legend, Marks Maponyane, who has distanced himself from South African football if his Tweet is anything to go by.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sea Robbers completed the season with two cup titles after they won the MTN8 earlier this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both sides will play in African football, with Babina Noko set to take part in the Caf Confederation Cup while the Buccaneers will play in the more premium Champions League on the virtue of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League.