Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer’s son Fabio reportedly fighting for his life after motor vehicle accident

It's not yet known how long the Sea Robbers coach will be away for, in the meantime the team is being looked after by Fadlu Davids

Reports from have revealed coach Josef Zinnbauer’s son Fabio is fighting for his life in a coma, following a horror motor vehicle crash.



The accident reportedly occurred when the car Fabio was in, a Skoda, was partially crushed after colliding with a large truck.



The 24-year-old Fabio is a footballer himself and had been playing in the lower divisions in Germany, most recently at Svg Steinachgrund in the Mittelfranken district league.



Coach Zinnbauer caught many Pirates supporters by surprise on the weekend, when it was revealed during his post-match interview - following a triumphant 3-0 MTN8 first leg semi-final win over - that he was about to rush off to the airport to get a flight home to Germany to attend to a family issue.

Pirates later issued a statement clarifying their coach’s sudden departure:



“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital. The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. He will be back soon.”



In Zinnbauer’s absence, Pirates will be led by assistant coach Fadlu Davids, starting on Wednesday night with an away match at Bloemfontein .



Following that, the Sea Robbers take on Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.



The Buccaneers have made a slow start to their league campaign with draws against and Stellenbosch FC but seemed set to pick things up after their morale-boosting win over Amakhosi.



Zinnbauer arrived at Pirates in December of 2019, following the departure of previous head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic a few months before that.



The 50-year-old German took the Soweto giants to a third-place finish in the league and with some good signings ahead of the current season, had seemed set to help Bucs challenge for honours.