Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer wary of Middendorp's influence ahead of Maritzburg United meeting

The German coaches will clash for only the second time in the Premier Soccer League

go into Sunday's encounter against aware of the threat the Team of Choice posses, especially since Ernst Middendorp took over the coaching reigns, according to their coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Middendorp took over as the Maritzburg coach after nearly guiding Kaizer Chefs to the Premier Soccer League title, losing out on the last day after failing to beat when a win would have seen them crowned champions.

Upon leaving Chiefs, the German took over Saint George SC in before being recalled by the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands side for his third stint.

More teams

He returned to the Team of Choice and his fellow countrymen, Zinnbauer, is wary of the threat posed by the nomadic manager's knowledge of the league.

''First, we had a good recovery and now the focus is only this game and we know we have the opponent with a new coach,'' Zinnbauer told the Pirates media team.

''The new coach have a lot of experience in this league and he is very flexible in the systems. And wit now, new players, he can motivate them. He may have lost the last game but remember they had a , [won the game] and beat them.

''It's a tough game for us, it is away but it is possible we can fight for three points.

''That is the reason we will play for.''

With matches coming thick and fast, fatigue has crept in and has crippled the Buccaneers with news that Gabadinho Mhango has joined Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso, Zakhele Lepasa and Paseka Mako on the treatment table.

Zinnbauer's new headache, however, lies in who is and is not ready for Saturday's encounter at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

'''Firstly, we need fresh legs on the field, we have to see now [what] who is ready for the next 90 minutes.'' the former coach added.

''We have a lot of games now in a row and last game also you could see a little bit of freshness was not there [lacking] in the last minutes and then you need good substitutes.

''Maybe that is the reason we now must think about what the starting line-up is exactly for this game for 90 minutes.

''The points we need now, fresh players who will fight for three points. Like we did in the last game, we had opportunities which we could've scored, and now it's the same for this game.''

Like the Team of Choice, the Buccaneers are winless in their last two matches.

Article continues below

Zinnbauer and Midderndorp have squared off once before with the latter claiming a 1-0 win in the Soweto Derby last season.