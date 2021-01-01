Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer unhappy with referee for Raja Casablanca goal

Bucs were looking well set at half-time thanks to Vincent Pule's 39th minute goal, but the Moroccan side rallied in the second half to equalise

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer felt there was a foul in the build-up to Raja Casablanca's goal in the 1-1 Caf Confederation Cup first leg quarter-final draw at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The second leg encounter is set to take place on Sunday evening at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca and Raja are in the driving seat after netting an all-important away goal in Soweto.

The goal was scored on the hour mark by Raja's burly DR Congo marksman Ben Malango, who brushed aside Ntsikelelo Nyauza before turning Bongani Sam and then beating Wayne Sandilands with a low strike.

It's arguable whether Malango simply out-muscled the Bucs defender or whether Nyauza lost his balance, or if the Raja striker actually did foul him.

Zinnbauer felt it was the latter.

"The goal that Casablanca scored from should have been a foul, but I don't think the ref [Peter Waweru of Kenya] was well sighted," Zinnbauer said, as quoted on News24.



"Malango is a very good striker with top skills and he had a very good game. When he gets chances, he scores most of the time."

What would also have been frustrating for Zinnbauer is the fact that his team barely gave their north African opponents any sighters on goal – Malango’s effort was one of the few occasions goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands was left exposed.

"We defended well and we didn't give Raja many chances and what the team did today was very good,” the Bucs coach commented.



While mindful of the physical presence the Raja side poses, Zinnbauer remains hopeful of turning things around this weekend.

We want to go there and we're looking forward to the game. We want to go forward to the semi-finals," he said.

"Both teams have quality players and it's going to be a big game that no one wants to lose.

"We know what they can do and they have giants. You can't compare them with some of the teams, but we have the quality,

"We also have first-hand information on them and not things that we see on TV and they'll also know that it's not easy against us."