Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer: Red card renewed Chippa United's energy

The German is not happy that his men made life difficult for themselves by chasing the game to scrap a result, something that has become a trend

coach Josef Zinnbauer says became a tough side to crack when they were reduced to 10 men, which left the Soweto club struggling to break their Eastern Cape visitors in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium.

For the past five straight matches, the Buccaneers have had to chase their matches by either coming back from behind or leaving it late to get a result.

On Wednesday, they battled to crack a Chippa side despite playing the entire second half with a numerical advantage following a red card to defender Sandile Mthethwa.

More teams

Fortune Makaringe’s goal four minutes from time separated the two sides.

“After the red card, they stayed very deep and it makes it difficult for you to score. And you need the right moment,” said Zinnbauer as per Phakaaathi.

“If we had scored earlier then it would have been an easy game for us. It’s always the case when against 10, it’s like they get renewed [energy] and want to fight for the one point. They go at you and work 100 percent harder than before [they were reduced to 10 men] and it becomes difficult for us.

“We had to wait [for our chance to score] and what’s important is that you win the game – we did that. But with the opportunities we had, we had two or three clear ones in the first half. If we used them it would have been easier for us. It’s important to always have belief that you will win. And we did this and we got the three points for it.”

The victory lifted Pirates up to position three on the standings, four points behind leaders .

The match was midfielder Ben Motshwari’s 50th league appearance for Pirates since joining the club from in 2017.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old has established himself as a regular starter in the team and one of the outstanding players, but he refuses to regard himself as one of the leaders in the squad.

“I wouldn't necessarily say I consider myself one of the leaders. There are still plenty of leaders amongst the guys, you know,” he told the Pirates website.

“Happy Jele, Nyauza, and now recently, we have Thulani Hlatshwayo. But I'm learning a lot from these guys. They have been leaders for so many years. For me, it's about learning from them and striving to be a better leader.”