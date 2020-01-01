Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer on signing players in January transfer window

The Buccaneers manager believes he can sign players in the current transfer window

With two days left to shut the current transfer window down, coach Josef Zinnbauer has explained he could bring a new face into his squad.

The German manager recently released defender Justice Chabalala on loan to Bloemfontein and Paseka Mako who joined last week.

Following calls from a number of legends, the Buccaneers can sign two or three players, Zinnbauer has stated his desire to venture into the transfer market.

“We have four wins in a row in my time, but perhaps if we lose one game then it’s not so easy and you could say we need new players,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“But we have the points and we make most of the time a good performance, so we have a good squad. Yes, the market is open but we are happy with the squad at the moment.

“It’s not necessary to go into the market for new players. In time we will search and get new players, but we have time maybe for a new signing. In football anything is possible.”

Under the new manager, Pirates have collected five wins in the league out of six matches and are slowly being touted as title challengers.

Sitting at number four with 33 points from 19 matches, the coach could possibly fill in the void at the back with a goalkeeper as they have been leaking goals.

Although they have netted 32 goals so far, they have let in 24 goals, with some of the club legends suggesting a new goalkeeper should be brought in the current transfer window.

Pirates were linked with the Team of Choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori, but the Soweto giants have rubbished the reports as pure speculation.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 PSL runners-up are reportedly set to release versatile player Asavela Mbekile who was linked with a move to .