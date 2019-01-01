Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer not satisfied despite win over Black Leopards

The former Hamburger SV caretaker coach reflected on his maiden PSL match in charge of the Buccaneers

New head coach Josef Zinnbauer was not satisfied with his side's performance in their victory over Black on Saturday afternoon.

The German tactician guided the Soweto giants to a 3-1 win over Lidoda Duvha in his first match in charge of the team.

Zinnbauer explained he was not happy with the team's finishing in front of goal as the Buccaneers missed several chances during the match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

"I think we came good in the game but [in] the second-half we made the same mistakes [we did in the first-half] now as we ended the game, it was high and up, high and up," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"I think it's normal for the first time but it's not normal in my game, normally we [should] have three goals, the ball possession, we get more...but no it's not my game."

However, the 49-year-old mentor is pleased with the quality of players he has at his disposal at the four-time champions.

"I think we have a good structure, we have a good team, we have a very good quality but the little things that we do now, is the things that works in football, you make this and you change a little bit the things and then you get more success. You have more control about the game," he continued.

Article continues below

"In the first-half we had a lot of chances, we don't make the goals, that's the problem, you don't make the goals, the opponent is coming, they get one chance or two and they make a goal, that's football.

"But the most important thing for me, they come back again, they get a goal and we come back quickly, that's very good."

Pirates, who are currently placed fifth on the league standings, will take on Bloemfontein in their next league match on January 4, 2020.