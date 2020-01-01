Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer ‘not happy’ with a draw against Baroka

The Buccaneers tactician expressed his opinions on how his men fared against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele

coach Josef Zinnbauer was left unhappy following their 1-1 draw against in their 26th Premier Soccer League ( ) clash at Ellis Park Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers manager, however, expressed delight in seeing his striker Tshegofatso Mabasa netting for the club but believes the goal scored by Evidence Makgopa for Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele was off-side.

Coming to the Limpopo club, coach Dylan Kerr said he welcomed the point against the Soweto giants but he was not happy either as they failed to capitalize on a number of set-pieces.

“Yeah, what’s important for me is the result, we have not managed to get three points and [we got] a point...I’m not happy about the result,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“We have to control the game, yes it’s normal but in the final third, finding the moment, the right decision and at the right moment we are not calm, [we were] too stressed and then we don’t have the correct final pass or the final shot.

“And then we concede, maybe it was an offside goal. I think, but it’s football for me. But we have it in our own hands, we make too many chances but we didn’t penetrate the final third and that’s the reason we have one point out of three.

“Yeah, I’m happy with Mabasa's goal. First shot and first goal, he got self-confidence and we get counter-attack [after that] and we concede. It’s a problem, I’m happy for Mabasa but the result is not good for me.”

On his reaction as they still hunt their first three points since the restart of the current season, Kerr heaped praise on his troops for their gallant fight against the third-placed opponent.

“I’m happy, very happy with the performance, the boys dug deep and you get a lot of people saying you’re playing Orlando Pirates and they'll raise the game,” Kerr told SuperSport TV.

“You know...why don’t we do it from the offset? But that’s the standard we are doing in training. As I said before, we started with the mistakes they were going to cost us.

“Thami [Thamsanqa Masiya] is only a kid, he didn’t mean that. We got punished from it [mistake] that but we recovered and Thami went on to have a great game. I thought he was outstanding today.

“I thought all the players gave a good shift today and they should be disappointed because I think Pirates had only one shot really and to do that against Orlando Pirates team is very good for us.

“We had a couple of opportunities and we’ve got a couple of free-kick specialists but apparently when the confidence is low from not scoring, it’s hard to score in matches.

“But, yeah, obviously I’m away from home and a point against Orlando Pirates. I would have liked three, but it gives us confidence and to go to the big game with Chippa [United]. Hopefully, the result will go for us.”