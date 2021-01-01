Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer: Normally you get three points

The league encounter on Saturday evening ended 1-1 after Thulani Hlatshwayo’s own goal was cancelled out by Tshegofatso Mabasa’s equaliser

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer felt his side’s performance against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium warranted three points and not just one.

It was indeed Pirates who dominated the game both in terms of possession and chances on goal, making head coach Zinnbauer’s frustration understandable.

“Difficult, the first chance of the opponent was the own goal. It’s not easy to come back against the deep block in the first half, but we came back,” the German told SuperSport TV in his post-match interview.

“We had a post shot, we had other chances, we could have got the equaliser earlier, we [could have gone] ahead.

“In the second half it's the same. We dominate completely the game. Yes they have counter-attacks, but that’s normal if you need a goal,” Zinnbauer added.

Having equalised through Mabasa in the 75th minute, the Sea Robbers coach felt his side could have gone on and won it.

“We didn’t make the equaliser and then stay (defensive), no, we go forward and we want the next goal. And we have also the next opportunities to score, a lot.

“That’s the reason why I cannot say I’m happy (with the result). The performance was very good, but the result is not enough for this performance which we have today, normally you get three points.”

Zinnbauer also added that he was pleased with the effort and intensity his men showed throughout the 90 minutes in Soweto.

“There was not a conditioning aspect today. They were not tired, they wanted to go forward and win the game and this is the right direction to what we must go.

“But I say it again, normally for this performance, you have to get the three points.”

The draw leaves Bucs fourth on the table on 39 points, one place and one point above Swallows, for whom this was a 14th draw of the season. Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who play Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, are on 47 points.