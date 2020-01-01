Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer can't choose between Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs for PSL title

The German tactician isn't going to worry himself about overtaking both Amakhosi and the Brazilians as he's focusing on improving his team's position

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has refused to be drawn into discussing the possible arrival of both Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo for next season.

The two stars have been heavily linked with the Sea Robbers following the purchase of their team's status by Tshakhum Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) in June.

Both camps have been discrete in terms of where the duo will go at the end of the current campaign.

And Zinnbauer said the only people who have answers to all transfer-related news are the management at Pirates since he is just a coach, focusing on the players at his disposal.

"That is a question you must speak to the office about and maybe other guys," Zinnbauer told the media.

"I am a coach and I am focused on my players, not on players for next season, and on what we do in the next weeks."

With the season back after four months of suspension, Zinnbauer hasn't changed his mind about Pirates' chances in the league title race.

The German mentor feels his charges are far behind both and , and therefore it would almost be impossible to catch them and overtake them.

However, he maintains Pirates will keep fighting until the final match of the season with the aim of finishing in a respectable position after their early-season struggles.

"We spoke about it for many months. In terms of the title and winning the league, we have a distance to Chiefs," replied Zinnbauer.

"It is a lot of points, maybe eight minus one game, and the same with Sundowns. They haven’t played the same amount of games as us and have more points than us.

"We will do out best but the title is more for Chiefs and Sundowns."

The Buccaneers are currently on 40 points, eight behind leaders Amakhosi from 23 games and four adrift of second-placed Sundowns.

Zinnbauer's men still have to play teams in the top six, including Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and .

This means Pirates can decide the possible destination of the PSL trophy from their remaining matches without putting themselves under pressure to want to be crowned champions.