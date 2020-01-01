Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer hoping for Mhango to haunt Mamelodi Sundowns

The Malawian forward has now gone three games without scoring following a blistering spell of form

coach Josef Zinnbauer is hoping for striker Frank Mhango to rediscover his scoring touch when they meet in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match next week.

After a fiery goalscoring stint which saw Mhango claim the lead on the league scorers chart where he currently stands at 14 goals, he has not scored in Pirates’ last three games.

The Malawian last found the back of the net in the 2-1 win over at the beginning of February when he grabbed a brace.

Zinnbauer is now hoping his striker gets his scoring boots back against Sundowns on March 17 at Loftus Versfeld.

The German is also cautious about demanding much from Mhango.

“For me that’s not important [for Mhango to finish the season as top scorer]. I’m happy when Gabba scores and when he makes goals, but for me the most important [factor] is the focus on the team,” said Zinnbauer as per Times Live.

“There are a lot of games left where he can score. I hope he will score in our next game against Sundowns, but we have other players who can score too.”

Interestingly, it was Mhango who struck the solitary goal when Pirates edged Sundowns 1-0 in the reverse fixture in January.

With Pirates having gone for two straight league games without winning, the pressure might be on Mhango to get back to scoring ways.